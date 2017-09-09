Arbroath v Albion Rovers
-
- From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Raith Rovers
|4
|3
|1
|0
|12
|2
|10
|10
|2
|Ayr
|4
|3
|0
|1
|13
|6
|7
|9
|3
|Arbroath
|4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|5
|2
|7
|4
|Airdrieonians
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|4
|2
|7
|5
|Albion
|4
|2
|0
|2
|9
|9
|0
|6
|6
|East Fife
|4
|2
|0
|2
|4
|8
|-4
|6
|7
|Alloa
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|4
|8
|Stranraer
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|9
|-3
|4
|9
|Forfar
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|9
|-6
|3
|10
|Queen's Park
|4
|0
|1
|3
|4
|10
|-6
|1
