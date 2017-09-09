Solihull Moors v Macclesfield Town
-
- From the section Football
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dag & Red
|8
|4
|4
|0
|19
|11
|8
|16
|2
|Leyton Orient
|8
|5
|1
|2
|14
|11
|3
|16
|3
|Wrexham
|8
|5
|0
|3
|8
|5
|3
|15
|4
|Sutton United
|8
|5
|0
|3
|10
|9
|1
|15
|5
|Aldershot
|8
|4
|2
|2
|15
|7
|8
|14
|6
|Dover
|8
|4
|2
|2
|8
|6
|2
|14
|7
|Maidenhead United
|8
|3
|3
|2
|12
|8
|4
|12
|8
|Halifax
|8
|3
|3
|2
|6
|5
|1
|12
|9
|Woking
|8
|4
|0
|4
|12
|13
|-1
|12
|10
|Boreham Wood
|8
|3
|2
|3
|16
|13
|3
|11
|11
|Gateshead
|8
|3
|2
|3
|9
|6
|3
|11
|12
|Eastleigh
|8
|2
|5
|1
|9
|7
|2
|11
|13
|Bromley
|8
|3
|2
|3
|11
|10
|1
|11
|14
|Macclesfield
|8
|3
|2
|3
|7
|9
|-2
|11
|15
|Ebbsfleet
|8
|1
|7
|0
|14
|12
|2
|10
|16
|Barrow
|8
|2
|4
|2
|11
|9
|2
|10
|17
|Fylde
|8
|2
|4
|2
|13
|14
|-1
|10
|18
|Tranmere
|8
|2
|3
|3
|7
|7
|0
|9
|19
|Maidstone United
|8
|2
|3
|3
|8
|11
|-3
|9
|20
|Hartlepool
|8
|2
|2
|4
|7
|10
|-3
|8
|21
|Chester
|8
|1
|4
|3
|7
|11
|-4
|7
|22
|Solihull Moors
|8
|2
|1
|5
|9
|15
|-6
|7
|23
|Guiseley
|8
|1
|2
|5
|6
|18
|-12
|5
|24
|Torquay
|8
|0
|2
|6
|9
|20
|-11
|2
Get latest scores and headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Enjoy the best debate, analysis and interviews with 5 live and World Service football plus our commentary listings.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.
Run by the BBC and partners
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired