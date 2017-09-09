National League
Hartlepool15:00Dag & Red
Venue: Victoria Park

Hartlepool United v Dagenham & Redbridge

    Match report to follow.

    Find out more

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Dag & Red84401911816
    2Leyton Orient85121411316
    3Wrexham850385315
    4Sutton United8503109115
    5Aldershot8422157814
    6Dover842286214
    7Maidenhead United8332128412
    8Halifax833265112
    9Woking84041213-112
    10Boreham Wood83231613311
    11Gateshead832396311
    12Eastleigh825197211
    13Bromley83231110111
    14Macclesfield832379-211
    15Ebbsfleet81701412210
    16Barrow8242119210
    17Fylde82421314-110
    18Tranmere82337709
    19Maidstone United8233811-39
    20Hartlepool8224710-38
    21Chester8143711-47
    22Solihull Moors8215915-67
    23Guiseley8125618-125
    24Torquay8026920-112
    View full National League table

    Top Stories

    Get Inspired Activity Finder

    Run by the BBC and partners

    Find ways to get active near you:

    A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

    Summer Slalom Ski Training
    Learn to play rugby with your team mates

    Rugbytots Wirral, Chester and Liverpool

    For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired