Stoke City v Manchester United

Jose Mourinho's Manchester United are one of only two teams not to have conceded a Premier League goal in 2017-18

TEAM NEWS

Stoke's £18m arrival Kevin Wimmer could make his debut following a back injury sustained by Ryan Shawcross.

Maxim Choupo-Moting will be assessed but Stoke's other players returning from international duty are available.

Marcus Rashford is pushing for a Manchester United recall after his match-winning exploits for England.

Left-back Luke Shaw is nearing a first-team return after five months out, but Ashley Young has reportedly been told he can leave the club next summer.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Wilson: "What do the following clubs have in common: Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham and Stoke?

"They are the only current Premier League clubs who can boast 10 consecutive years in the top flight.

"That's no mean achievement for Stoke, whose development as a club has been overseen carefully and wisely by chairman Peter Coates.

"Manchester United are reacquainting themselves with the feeling of being at the very top of the top flight.

"They have maximum points from their opening three league games without conceding a goal, and there are signs their old swagger is returning too."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Stoke manager Mark Hughes on his former club Manchester United: "Of all the teams they are clearly at the top of the pile.

"Their performances and the way they've gone about their business has been impressive.

"We had a similar situation last year with Man City, who were not able to sustain it.

"But the make-up of the Man United squad is very strong and they're playing in a way that their fans will take to and enjoy.

"Hopefully there are still things for us to exploit."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Manchester United have not won at Stoke in four league visits since Sir Alex Ferguson left as manager in 2013, but I think they are well equipped to put that poor record right on Saturday.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United have only won three of their past eight Premier League games against Stoke, having won nine of the first 10.

However, the Potters have only two wins against the Red Devils in 20 fixtures in all competitions, losing 14.

Stoke have lost this fixture 12 times in the Premier League. They only have a worse record against Chelsea, with 13 defeats.

The two sides could draw three consecutive top-flight meetings for the first time since 1970.

Stoke City

Stoke have only managed three wins in their last 14 league matches.

They could win their opening two Premier League home fixtures for just the second time.

Mark Hughes is the only manager to win more than two league home games against Jose Mourinho.

The Potters were winless last season in their 12 league games against the teams that finished in the top six, They have already beaten Arsenal this campaign.

Saido Berahino has not scored in the Premier League for more than 30 hours since his goal for West Brom against Crystal Palace on 27 February 2016.

Manchester United

On Saturday, United will have spent 27 days at the top of the table this season - 11 more than in the last four campaigns combined.

They are the only side in the division to have a 100% winning record.

Jose Mourinho has gone on to win the Premier League title in all three previous seasons in which his side opened with four wins. Chelsea did so in 2004-05, 2005-06 and 2014-15.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has five assists in the opening three Premier League games, equalling the record set by Ruel Fox in 1994-95.

Romelu Lukaku has scored 16 goals in his last 18 league matches.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 0-1 Probability of draw: 21% Probability of home win: 14% Probability of away win: 65%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.