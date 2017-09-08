Everton v Tottenham Hotspur

Wayne Rooney is included in the Everton squad despite his drink-driving charge last Friday.

Everton's Morgan Schneiderlin returns after serving a one-match ban, while Jordan Pickford has been passed fit.

Manager Ronald Koeman has confirmed Wayne Rooney will feature, but Mason Holgate is a doubt with an ankle knock.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says new signing Serge Aurier "maybe" in contention to make his debut.

Fellow right-back Kieran Trippier is fit again, but Victor Wanyama, Danny Rose, Erik Lamela and Georges-Kevin Nkoudou are all still injured.

Steve Bower: "This match is where it all began for Ronald Koeman on Merseyside, but his Everton team look very different from the one that drew with Spurs at Goodison just over a year ago.

"Ross Barkley played and scored for starters. After his off-the-field discussions with Barkley and, of course, Wayne Rooney this week, Koeman will be hoping for some on-the-field headlines as Everton continue their challenging start to the league campaign.

"Tottenham have a week away from Wembley questions and theories and go in search of a fourth consecutive win on the road for the first time since January 2014.

"Harry Kane has seen August pass and can look forward to September and continue his search for his 100th goal for the club. You get the sense anything could happen in this one."

Everton manager Ronald Koeman on Wayne Rooney's drink-drive charge: "Obviously I am very disappointed with the situation regarding Wayne Rooney.

"We have spoken on Tuesday and the chairman Bill Kenwright also spoke to Wayne about the situation, and in line with any disciplinary matter it will be dealt internally by the club at the appropriate time.

"He will play this Saturday. If I see that Wayne is not in a physical or mental condition to play then he won't play."

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino: "Always our ambition is to win. It's true that in the last game at Wembley we were disappointed with the result. Now we have an opportunity to get three points.

"We have a lot of respect for Everton. They have a great manager and great players. They signed a lot of players during the transfer window.

"It's a new Everton but it's still the same philosophy and course it will be a very tough game."

This has turned into a big game for Tottenham after they dropped more points at home in their last game against Burnley. If they lose at Goodison Park, they will have made a poor start.

I don't think Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino will allow that to happen. His teams normally play well when it matters, and I think we will see a reaction from them.

Prediction: 0-2

Everton are without a win in nine Premier League matches against Tottenham since a 2-1 victory in December 2012.

Despite this run, Spurs have only won one of their last 10 top-flight matches at Goodison Park: 1-0 on the last day of the 2014-15 season.

Tottenham have won 23 Premier League matches against both Everton and Manchester City, their most against any opponent in the division.

The Toffees have won 10 of their 11 league games at Goodison Park in 2017 - only Tottenham have won more points at home this year.

Wayne Rooney made his debut for Everton in their 2-2 home draw against Tottenham on 17 August 2002.

Only Alan Shearer, with 14, has scored more Premier League goals against Spurs than Rooney's 11.

Tottenham have won their past six Premier League games played in September.

They have had 62 shots so far this season, more than any other team in the Premier League after three games.

Dele Alli has contributed 17 goals and six assists in his last 25 Premier League games. Spurs have never lost a league game in which he has scored (W20, D6).

Only Kane and Romelu Lukaku have scored more top-flight goals in 2017 than Alli's 14.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 27% Probability of home win: 30% Probability of away win: 43%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.