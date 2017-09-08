Everton v Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League
Everton's Wayne Rooney
Wayne Rooney is included in the Everton squad despite his drink-driving charge last Friday.

    TEAM NEWS

    Everton's Morgan Schneiderlin returns after serving a one-match ban, while Jordan Pickford has been passed fit.

    Manager Ronald Koeman has confirmed Wayne Rooney will feature, but Mason Holgate is a doubt with an ankle knock.

    Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says new signing Serge Aurier "maybe" in contention to make his debut.

    Fellow right-back Kieran Trippier is fit again, but Victor Wanyama, Danny Rose, Erik Lamela and Georges-Kevin Nkoudou are all still injured.

    MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

    Steve Bower: "This match is where it all began for Ronald Koeman on Merseyside, but his Everton team look very different from the one that drew with Spurs at Goodison just over a year ago.

    "Ross Barkley played and scored for starters. After his off-the-field discussions with Barkley and, of course, Wayne Rooney this week, Koeman will be hoping for some on-the-field headlines as Everton continue their challenging start to the league campaign.

    "Tottenham have a week away from Wembley questions and theories and go in search of a fourth consecutive win on the road for the first time since January 2014.

    "Harry Kane has seen August pass and can look forward to September and continue his search for his 100th goal for the club. You get the sense anything could happen in this one."

    Twitter: @stevebowercomm

    WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

    Everton manager Ronald Koeman on Wayne Rooney's drink-drive charge: "Obviously I am very disappointed with the situation regarding Wayne Rooney.

    "We have spoken on Tuesday and the chairman Bill Kenwright also spoke to Wayne about the situation, and in line with any disciplinary matter it will be dealt internally by the club at the appropriate time.

    "He will play this Saturday. If I see that Wayne is not in a physical or mental condition to play then he won't play."

    Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino: "Always our ambition is to win. It's true that in the last game at Wembley we were disappointed with the result. Now we have an opportunity to get three points.

    "We have a lot of respect for Everton. They have a great manager and great players. They signed a lot of players during the transfer window.

    "It's a new Everton but it's still the same philosophy and course it will be a very tough game."

    LAWRO'S PREDICTION

    This has turned into a big game for Tottenham after they dropped more points at home in their last game against Burnley. If they lose at Goodison Park, they will have made a poor start.

    I don't think Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino will allow that to happen. His teams normally play well when it matters, and I think we will see a reaction from them.

    Prediction: 0-2

    Lawro's full predictions v NFL experts Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell

    • Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game

    MATCH FACTS

    Head-to-head

    • Everton are without a win in nine Premier League matches against Tottenham since a 2-1 victory in December 2012.
    • Despite this run, Spurs have only won one of their last 10 top-flight matches at Goodison Park: 1-0 on the last day of the 2014-15 season.
    • Tottenham have won 23 Premier League matches against both Everton and Manchester City, their most against any opponent in the division.

    Everton

    • The Toffees have won 10 of their 11 league games at Goodison Park in 2017 - only Tottenham have won more points at home this year.
    • Wayne Rooney made his debut for Everton in their 2-2 home draw against Tottenham on 17 August 2002.
    • Only Alan Shearer, with 14, has scored more Premier League goals against Spurs than Rooney's 11.

    Tottenham Hotspur

    • Tottenham have won their past six Premier League games played in September.
    • They have had 62 shots so far this season, more than any other team in the Premier League after three games.
    • Dele Alli has contributed 17 goals and six assists in his last 25 Premier League games. Spurs have never lost a league game in which he has scored (W20, D6).
    • Only Kane and Romelu Lukaku have scored more top-flight goals in 2017 than Alli's 14.
    SAM's verdict
    Most probable score: 1-1Probability of draw: 27%
    Probability of home win: 30%Probability of away win: 43%

    SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Man Utd3300100109
    2Liverpool32108357
    3Huddersfield32104047
    4Man City32105237
    5West Brom32103127
    6Chelsea32016426
    7Watford31205325
    8Southampton31203215
    9Tottenham31114314
    10Burnley31114404
    11Stoke31112204
    12Everton311123-14
    13Swansea311124-24
    14Newcastle31023303
    15Leicester310256-13
    16Arsenal310248-43
    17Brighton301204-41
    18Bournemouth300315-40
    19Crystal Palace300306-60
    20West Ham3003210-80
    Premier League table

