Premier League
Man City12:30Liverpool
Venue: Etihad Stadium

Manchester City v Liverpool

Pep Guardiola shakes hands with James Milner
Pep Guardiola catches up with James Milner after his penalty earned Liverpool a point in this fixture last season

    TEAM NEWS

    Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany is a doubt after picking up a minor calf injury while playing for Belgium.

    Right-back Kyle Walker is available after a one-match ban, but Raheem Sterling is suspended as a result of his red card at Bournemouth.

    Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho could be involved after he featured for Brazil in World Cup qualifying.

    Deadline-day signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is in line for a debut after his £35m transfer from Arsenal.

    However, full-back Nathaniel Clyne and midfielder Adam Lallana are both long-term absentees.

    MATCH FACTS

    Head-to-head

    • The Reds are unbeaten against Manchester City under Jurgen Klopp (W3, D1).
    • Manchester City's only win in the last seven Premier League meetings was 3-1 at home in August 2014 (D1, L5).
    • However, City have lost just one of their past eight Premier League home games against the Reds (W4, D3).
    • Liverpool have scored in 13 successive games against City in all competitions.

    Manchester City

    • Manchester City have lost one of their past 23 home games in the league (W13, D9).
    • They are currently on an 11-game unbeaten run, their best under Pep Guardiola (W8, D3).
    • Sergio Aguero has scored in all five of his Premier League appearances against Liverpool at the Etihad.
    • Aguero's next goal will make him the Premier League's highest non-European goalscorer, overtaking Dwight Yorke's record of 123 goals.

    Liverpool

    • Liverpool have lost just once in their last 22 top-flight games against last season's top seven (W12, D9).
    • They have also kept clean sheets in six of their last seven Premier League matches.
    • Sadio Mane could become the fourth Liverpool player to score in five successive Premier League games.
    • James Milner has never been on the losing side when he has scored in the Premier League (W37, D10).
    SAM's verdict
    Most probable score: 1-0Probability of draw: 25%
    Probability of home win: 53%Probability of away win: 22%

    SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool and is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

