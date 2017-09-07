Manchester City v Liverpool

Pep Guardiola catches up with James Milner after his penalty earned Liverpool a point in this fixture last season

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany is a doubt after picking up a minor calf injury while playing for Belgium.

Right-back Kyle Walker is available after a one-match ban, but Raheem Sterling is suspended as a result of his red card at Bournemouth.

Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho could be involved after he featured for Brazil in World Cup qualifying.

Deadline-day signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is in line for a debut after his £35m transfer from Arsenal.

However, full-back Nathaniel Clyne and midfielder Adam Lallana are both long-term absentees.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The Reds are unbeaten against Manchester City under Jurgen Klopp (W3, D1).

Manchester City's only win in the last seven Premier League meetings was 3-1 at home in August 2014 (D1, L5).

However, City have lost just one of their past eight Premier League home games against the Reds (W4, D3).

Liverpool have scored in 13 successive games against City in all competitions.

Manchester City

Manchester City have lost one of their past 23 home games in the league (W13, D9).

They are currently on an 11-game unbeaten run, their best under Pep Guardiola (W8, D3).

Sergio Aguero has scored in all five of his Premier League appearances against Liverpool at the Etihad.

Aguero's next goal will make him the Premier League's highest non-European goalscorer, overtaking Dwight Yorke's record of 123 goals.

Liverpool

Liverpool have lost just once in their last 22 top-flight games against last season's top seven (W12, D9).

They have also kept clean sheets in six of their last seven Premier League matches.

Sadio Mane could become the fourth Liverpool player to score in five successive Premier League games.

James Milner has never been on the losing side when he has scored in the Premier League (W37, D10).

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-0 Probability of draw: 25% Probability of home win: 53% Probability of away win: 22%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool and is used to predict the outcome of football matches.