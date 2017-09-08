Brighton & Hove Albion v West Bromwich Albion

Grzegorz Krychowiak, who has joined West Brom on loan, cost Paris St-Germain €30m last summer

TEAM NEWS

Brighton's Glenn Murray and Tomer Hemed should be fit despite respective ankle and thigh problems, but fellow forwards Izzy Brown and Sam Baldock remain out.

Midfielders Beram Kayal and Steve Sidwell are also absent, but right-back Ezequiel Schelotto may make his debut after joining from Sporting Lisbon.

West Brom welcome back Jonny Evans, who is fit after a hamstring injury.

New signings Grzegorz Krychowiak and Kieran Gibbs are available but both lack match fitness.

Gareth McAuley is back in training after a thigh injury but Saturday's game will come too soon for him to be considered while Hal Robson-Kanu is still suspended.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

John Motson: "It is 34 years since Brighton's last top-flight goal and they could become the fourth team to fail to score in their opening four games of a Premier League campaign.

"But, rather surprisingly, none of the previous three (Swansea, Newcastle and Sheffield Wednesday) went on to be relegated.

"Brighton broke their club record transfer fee three times this summer but chairman Tony Bloom admits they were very disappointed to miss out on a striker, with a deadline-day move for Tottenham's Vincent Janssen one of several deals which could not be completed.

"They may find it hard to break down a West Brom side who, despite failing to hang on for victory against Stoke, have made a flying start to the season.

"The signing of Poland midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak, on loan from Paris St-Germain, is also a real coup for the Baggies."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Brighton manager Chris Hughton: "Is the lack of goals a worry? At this stage, no, it's so early in the season.

"After the last game against Watford, where we got off the mark with a point, the next challenge is to take that 0-0 draw and turn it into a winning performance, and you can only win if you score goals.

"Once the [transfer] window has closed you probably don't speak about disappointments, you have to be happy with the squad you've got.

"It is common knowledge that we wanted a different type of striker, but we weren't able to and it's important to concentrate on what you've got."

West Brom head coach Tony Pulis on captain Jonny Evans: "He's got to knuckle down to get back into the team and start showing everyone how good a player he is again.

"Although the bottom line is that Man City and Arsenal were interested, they just never met the valuation the football club wanted. If they'd have met the valuation it might have been a different situation.

"I'm pleased that Jonny stayed. He's a very down-to-earth lad, he's very level-headed... I don't think the speculation fazed him."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Brighton are still waiting for their first Premier League win and I am sure some of their fans will be thinking they can beat West Brom at home.

But the Baggies, and their methodical approach, offer the kind of test the Seagulls will not have encountered too often before.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton have never beaten West Brom in the top flight (D5, L3).

The last meeting in the top flight was a goalless draw at Brighton's former home, the Goldstone Ground, in February 1983.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton have failed to score in their opening three Premier League games of the season and have registered just six shots on target.

They could become the fourth team to fail to score in their opening four games of a Premier League campaign.

None of the previous three (Swansea in 2011, Newcastle in 2005 and Sheffield Wednesday in 1993) were relegated that season.

Brighton have never scored fewer than two goals from their opening four matches of a league season.

Including the final three matches of last season, Brighton have failed to score in five of their previous six league games.

Their last top-flight goal was scored by Gordon Smith in a 2-1 defeat at Norwich on 14 May 1983.

West Bromwich Albion

West Brom could win back-to-back Premier League away games for the first time in two years - since victories at Stoke and Aston Villa in, respectively, August and September 2015.

The last time they won their opening two away games in a top-flight campaign was in 1953.

The Baggies have won just three of 15 Premier League games against newly-promoted opposition under Tony Pulis (D7, L5).

They have hit 26.4% of their passes long so far this season, the highest figure in the top flight.

West Brom have scored just seven goals in 12 league games since the start of April.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 28% Probability of home win: 40% Probability of away win: 32%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool

