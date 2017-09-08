Ross County v Partick Thistle

BBC coverage

Ross County welcome back defender Kenny van der Weg after a one-match ban.

Midfielder Jim O'Brien remains a doubt with a hamstring issue that has dogged him for the past three weeks.

Right-back Paul McGinn is in line for a Partick Thistle debut after signing last week following his release from Chesterfield.

Defender Niall Keown is suspended after his red card at Aberdeen while long-term absentees Callum Booth, Gary Fraser and Mustapha Dumbuya remain out.

MATCH STATS

Ross County have scored exactly one goal in all seven of their top-flight home fixtures against Partick since their first meeting at this level in 2013-14, (W3 D1 L3)

Partick Thistle were unbeaten in each of the three meetings between these two sides last season (W2 D1)

The Staggies have lost three consecutive top-flight games. They haven't lost four in a row since a run of seven straight losses in August-September 2014

The Jags are winless in their last 10 Premiership fixtures, losing each of the last eight (D1 L9)

PRE-MATCH QUOTES

Ross County defender Jason Naismith: "We've been putting in some hard work since that Rangers defeat.

"We probably would have had more days off had we performed in that match the way we know we can.

"The manager was honest with us and called us in for extra work over the time we were meant to have off, and that's fair enough. Now we just want to move on.

"This is definitely a game we're looking to pick up points from. Thistle will be a team that should probably end up round about us come the end of the season but they are still a dangerous team.

"Even with the results they have had, they look a bit more solid and still have that threat up front with Kris Doolan."

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald: "We're looking forward to getting back at it.

"We're desperate to get a victory and the international break came when we were looking to get back down to business, so that was frustrating.

"Morale has been fine. The lads are a good bunch and have been here before. We've got a good mix of youth and experience and there is enough quality in the dressing room to see us through this.

"We can draw on the experience of last season when we went through a similar run at the start but bounced back. The good thing is we're still in touching distance with the rest of the teams round about us."