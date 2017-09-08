Rangers v Dundee

Dundee won their last meeting with Rangers

New signing Declan John could make his Rangers debut against Dundee in Saturday's Premiership meeting.

Josh Windass may return for the hosts after recovering from a knee injury while forward Joe Dodoo has joined Charlton on loan.

Dundee have new signings Jon Aurtenetxe and AJ Leitch-Smith available while Sofien Moussa returns from injury.

Forwards Faissal El Bakhtaoui and Randy Wolters have had time to recover from hamstring problems.

Defenders Marcus Haber and Kostadin Gadzhalov remain out.

MATCH STATS

Rangers' 2-1 defeat by Dundee in February ended a run of eight straight wins and was their first league loss to the Dark Blues in 17 matches (W15 D2)

Dundee have not won at Ibrox since March 2001, losing eight consecutive matches since then

Rangers are without a win at Ibrox in their last three top-flight games (D1 L2), their worst run at home since December 2005

This is Dundee's worst start to a Scottish top-flight season since 2012-13 (also D1 L3)

PRE-MATCH QUOTES

Rangers defender Declan John: "It is a massive club and all the fans are looking for you to win every game. We have a good group of boys here and hopefully we can get the win on Saturday.

"I think once you have played football for a few seasons you get used to the pressure, so I'm confident things will go well.

"It's been tough not playing, I think it's been the change of managers at Cardiff more than anything that probably caused that. Now I just want to come up here and do well."

On-loan Dundee striker AJ Leitch-Smith: "Hopefully I can grab a few goals for the team and help us be successful and climb the league.

"Everyone I spoke to said what a good manager he (Neil McCann) is, so it was an easy choice in the end.

"The tempo has been really high in training, everyone looks really good for the game.

"You have to be confident in your own ability. If you get the chances you have to put them away; that's your job as a striker."