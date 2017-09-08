Heart of Midlothian v Aberdeen

BBC coverage

Hearts full-back Ashley Smith-Brown is a doubt with an ankle problem.

Goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin, midfielder Ross Callachan and winger Manuel Milinkovic are pushing for debuts after moves to Edinburgh late last month.

Gary Mackay-Steven will be included in the Aberdeen squad following his treatment for hypothermia after being rescued from a river on a night out.

On-loan defender Dominic Ball could make his Dons debut as Hearts begin a brief switch to Murrayfield.

Delayed construction of a new main stand at Tynecastle means the Edinburgh side will play three home matches at the home of Scottish rugby.

Aberdeen, who are without injured duo Danny Harvie and Craig Storie, are expected to bring around 7,000 fans for the 67,000-capacity venue's first domestic football game.

MATCH STATS

Hearts have won just one of their last five home league games against Aberdeen (D1 L3)

Aberdeen were unbeaten against Hearts last season (3W, 1D)

The Dons are only side with 100% record in top flight this term

Hearts have won just one of their past 10 Premiership matches, (D3 L6), their worst run in the league since January 2014

PRE-MATCH QUOTES

Hearts manager Craig Levein: "I think its important that all of us realise that we need to keep our emotions under control, play with a focus and determination that enables us to win matches.

"It's results initially, once you get results people want you to play well. I want to get to the point where people want us to play well.

"At this minute in time, all the things that have happened since the start of pre-season training have been quite stressful for the players, you could imagine.

"I'm just trying to calm everybody down and keep it simple, and make sure that we play with an energy and drive and passion that our supporters want."

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "It will be unusual (playing at Murrayfield). For me, it's about the game. We have to make sure we are focused on winning the game.

"It's unique to take so many supporters to a game at Hearts where normally those tickets are at a premium

"We want to make it a winning memory and continue the good run.

"We're pleased with our start but we want to push on now.

"Before the next international break we have four league games and a quarter-final to look forward to.

"Craig has a very good team and he'll be relishing the prospect of working that team because he has some good players.

"Each game is a challenge. Whether it's a different stadium or a plastic pitch, the challenge is always with ourselves to make sure we are good enough to win the game."