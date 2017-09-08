Motherwell v Kilmarnock

BBC coverage

Motherwell include deadline-day signings Peter Hartley and Liam Grimshaw in their squad.

Left-back Steven Hammell could feature after coming through a midweek under-20s game but Elliott Frear is ruled out with concussion.

Kilmarnock midfielder Adam Frizzell is struggling with tonsillitis.

Striker Kris Boyd is also a doubt with a hamstring strain while midfielders Gary Dicker and Greg Kiltie remain out for Lee McCulloch's side.

MATCH STATS

Motherwell are unbeaten in their past four meetings with Kilmarnock (W3 D1), and have lost just once in 10 games against them (W7 D2)

Killie have won just two of their last 11 away league games against Motherwell (D5 L4)

Well have won two consecutive league matches; they have not won three in a row since April 2016

Kilmarnock's 2-2 draw with Hamilton Academical ended a run of five consecutive defeats in the league

PRE-MATCH QUOTES

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "The boys are refreshed, ready to go again. We got the transfer window out of the way, which was good, so we're ready for the game on Saturday.

"To be honest I think we've got a stronger squad than before the window. When we brought Peter Hartley in the board were excellent with me because the only way that Ben Heneghan was going to leave the club was if we had a suitable replacement.

"I think Kilmarnock have been unlucky in a lot of games I've watched, a lot of the games they've played in and they're a good team with some very good technical players.

"I think Lee's put together a good squad so I think it's only a matter of time before they're up and running and we just have to make sure it's not against us."