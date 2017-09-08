Scottish Premiership
Motherwell15:00Kilmarnock
Venue: Fir Park

Motherwell v Kilmarnock

Motherwell's Elliot Frear with Kilmarnock's Stevie Smith

    Motherwell include deadline-day signings Peter Hartley and Liam Grimshaw in their squad.

    Left-back Steven Hammell could feature after coming through a midweek under-20s game but Elliott Frear is ruled out with concussion.

    Kilmarnock midfielder Adam Frizzell is struggling with tonsillitis.

    Striker Kris Boyd is also a doubt with a hamstring strain while midfielders Gary Dicker and Greg Kiltie remain out for Lee McCulloch's side.

    • Motherwell are unbeaten in their past four meetings with Kilmarnock (W3 D1), and have lost just once in 10 games against them (W7 D2)
    • Killie have won just two of their last 11 away league games against Motherwell (D5 L4)
    • Well have won two consecutive league matches; they have not won three in a row since April 2016
    • Kilmarnock's 2-2 draw with Hamilton Academical ended a run of five consecutive defeats in the league

    Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "The boys are refreshed, ready to go again. We got the transfer window out of the way, which was good, so we're ready for the game on Saturday.

    "To be honest I think we've got a stronger squad than before the window. When we brought Peter Hartley in the board were excellent with me because the only way that Ben Heneghan was going to leave the club was if we had a suitable replacement.

    "I think Kilmarnock have been unlucky in a lot of games I've watched, a lot of the games they've played in and they're a good team with some very good technical players.

    "I think Lee's put together a good squad so I think it's only a matter of time before they're up and running and we just have to make sure it's not against us."

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Aberdeen4400105512
    2Celtic431082610
    3St Johnstone431083510
    4Hamilton42118537
    5Rangers42117527
    6Hibernian42118717
    7Motherwell420267-16
    8Hearts411236-34
    9Ross County410348-43
    10Kilmarnock401337-41
    11Dundee401338-51
    12Partick Thistle400449-50
