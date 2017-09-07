League Two
Newport15:00Wycombe
Venue: Rodney Parade

Newport County v Wycombe Wanderers

Joe Quigley

    Newport manager Michael Flynn could decide to field an unchanged team for Wycombe's Rodney Parade visit despite a 1-0 defeat at Exeter last weekend.

    Striker Joe Quigley is back in the mix after international duty but his fellow forward Marlon Jackson remains sidelined because of hamstring trouble.

    Wycombe will give Sam Saunders, Scott Kashket and Nathan Tyson fitness tests ahead of the trip.

    New signing Ebere Eze could make his debut for the Choirboys.

