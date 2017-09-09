League Two
Barnet15:00Cambridge
Venue: The Hive Stadium

Barnet v Cambridge United

    Match report to follow.

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Exeter541084413
    2Stevenage532095411
    3Accrington5311118310
    4Wycombe53111311210
    5Notts County531197210
    6Luton522113588
    7Newport52219638
    8Crewe52215418
    9Barnet52127527
    10Coventry52125327
    11Carlisle52128807
    12Cambridge52123307
    13Swindon521259-47
    14Lincoln City51317526
    15Mansfield51318716
    16Crawley52036516
    17Grimsby520379-26
    18Yeovil52031016-66
    19Morecambe512245-15
    20Colchester511379-24
    21Chesterfield511349-54
    22Forest Green5113815-74
    23Port Vale510458-33
    24Cheltenham5104510-53
    View full League Two table

