Sheffield Wednesday v Nottingham Forest

Jacob Butterfield has joined Sheffield Wednesday on a season-long loan deal, with striker Sam Winnall going the other way

Sheffield Wednesday forward Fernando Forestieri has been ruled out for three months after undergoing knee surgery.

The Owls could give debuts to deadline day signing Jacob Butterfield and defender Joost van Aken.

Nottingham Forest are without keeper Adam Federici, who has gone back to parent club Bournemouth for treatment after returning from the international break with an unspecified injury.

Chris Cohen has had surgery on a knee problem and is out for several weeks.

Cohen's fellow midfielder David Vaughan has not recovered from a groin injury.

SAM's prediction Home win 54% Draw 25% Away win 21%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

