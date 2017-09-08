Sheffield Wednesday v Nottingham Forest
Sheffield Wednesday forward Fernando Forestieri has been ruled out for three months after undergoing knee surgery.
The Owls could give debuts to deadline day signing Jacob Butterfield and defender Joost van Aken.
Nottingham Forest are without keeper Adam Federici, who has gone back to parent club Bournemouth for treatment after returning from the international break with an unspecified injury.
Chris Cohen has had surgery on a knee problem and is out for several weeks.
Cohen's fellow midfielder David Vaughan has not recovered from a groin injury.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 54%
|Draw 25%
|Away win 21%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- The Owls have won each of their past five league games against Forest since enduring an eight-game winless run against them between 2009 and 2014.
- The past five league games between these sides at Hillsborough have all been won by a one-goal margin - Wednesday winning two and Forest three.
- Sheffield Wednesday have not scored more than once in any of their last seven Championship games (six goals in total).
- Forest have conceded more goals from set-pieces than any other Championship side in 2017-18 (5).
- Gary Hooper is looking to score in back-to-back Championship outings for the first time since February 2016.
- Barrie McKay has been involved in three of Nottingham Forest's last five league goals (1 goal, 2 assists).