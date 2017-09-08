Bolton Wanderers v Middlesbrough

From the section

Ryan Shotton joined Middlesbrough from Birmingham last month

Bolton Wanderers could hand a debut to winger Craig Noone, who joined from Cardiff City on transfer deadline day.

David Wheater and Sammy Ameobi could return but Jem Karacan (ankle) and Will Buckley (hamstring) are both doubts.

Middlesbrough boss Garry Monk will include new signings Ryan Shotton and Marvin Johnson in his squad.

Striker Rudy Gestede faces a lengthy lay-off after a thigh operation, but Boro hope Martin Braithwaite will be able to return to training next week.

Match facts