Bolton Wanderers v Middlesbrough
Bolton Wanderers could hand a debut to winger Craig Noone, who joined from Cardiff City on transfer deadline day.
David Wheater and Sammy Ameobi could return but Jem Karacan (ankle) and Will Buckley (hamstring) are both doubts.
Middlesbrough boss Garry Monk will include new signings Ryan Shotton and Marvin Johnson in his squad.
Striker Rudy Gestede faces a lengthy lay-off after a thigh operation, but Boro hope Martin Braithwaite will be able to return to training next week.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 26%
|Draw 29%
|Away win 45%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Since a 13-game home unbeaten league run against Middlesbrough between 1994 and 2014, Bolton have lost their last two matches against them at the Macron Stadium.
- Middlesbrough have won five of their last six league games against the Trotters (D1) including each of the last four.
- Bolton are looking for their first victory in the second tier since April 2016, having failed to win each of their last six games in the Championship (D2 L4).
- Middlesbrough are winless in their last 20 away games in league competition, losing each of the last six in a row.
- Bolton's top scorer in the league this season - Gary Madine (2) - scored on his only previous league start against Middlesbrough, back in November 2012 (for Sheffield Wednesday).
- Middlesbrough's Championship games have seen just seven goals this season (F4 A3) - only Preston's have seen fewer (3).