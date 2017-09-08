Leeds United v Burton Albion
Leeds United could give debuts to deadline day signings Pawel Cibicki and Pierre-Michel Lasogga, while Jay-Roy Grot could make his first start.
Midfielder Eunan O'Kane (groin) should be available despite missing Republic of Ireland's games with injury.
Burton Albion left-back Stephen Warnock (ankle) could return, but on-loan Leeds midfielder Luke Murphy is ineligible.
Luke Varney is a doubt (hamstring) and although Hope Akpan has served a suspension, he is injured.
Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough told BBC Radio Derby: "They are still settling down into what they are going to be. I think they have changed as to how they were last season.
"They had a greet season under Garry Monk just missing out on the play-offs. They have carried some of that confidence into the season. They have lost Chris Wood but have brought one or two very good foreigners in.
"It is always a great atmosphere. We ended up losing 2-0 late on last season but should have won the game. I hope we can play as well again this season."
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 63%
|Draw 21%
|Away win 16%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- This is just the third league meeting between the teams - both sides won a game each last season, with Leeds winning 2-0 at Elland Road in October.
- Nigel Clough has won seven of his eight managerial encounters with Leeds, with his only blemish in that time Burton's 2-0 loss last October.
- Leeds could become only the sixth team in Football League history to draw their opening three home league games of a season 0-0 and the first since Burnley in 1997/98, who were then managed by Chris Waddle.
- Burton have kept just five clean sheets in their last 35 league games, though four of those shutouts have been in away fixtures.
- Samuel Saiz has been directly involved in six goals in all competitions this season; a joint-high among Championship players, along with Bristol City's Bobby Reid.
- The Brewers have had fewer shots on target than any other side in the Championship this season (12), scoring just four goals from their opening five league games.