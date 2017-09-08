Leeds United v Burton Albion

Goals from Ezgjan Alioski and Kemar Roofe (right) gave Leeds a 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest in their last game

Leeds United could give debuts to deadline day signings Pawel Cibicki and Pierre-Michel Lasogga, while Jay-Roy Grot could make his first start.

Midfielder Eunan O'Kane (groin) should be available despite missing Republic of Ireland's games with injury.

Burton Albion left-back Stephen Warnock (ankle) could return, but on-loan Leeds midfielder Luke Murphy is ineligible.

Luke Varney is a doubt (hamstring) and although Hope Akpan has served a suspension, he is injured.

Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough told BBC Radio Derby: "They are still settling down into what they are going to be. I think they have changed as to how they were last season.

"They had a greet season under Garry Monk just missing out on the play-offs. They have carried some of that confidence into the season. They have lost Chris Wood but have brought one or two very good foreigners in.

"It is always a great atmosphere. We ended up losing 2-0 late on last season but should have won the game. I hope we can play as well again this season."

SAM's prediction Home win 63% Draw 21% Away win 16%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts