Championship
Reading15:00Bristol City
Venue: Madejski Stadium

Reading v Bristol City

Dave Edwards
Dave Edwards is in line for his Reading debut after joining from Wolves
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday 14:00-20:00 BST

    Reading could hand forward Sone Aluko and Wales midfielder Dave Edwards their debuts.

    Defender Jordan Obita (ankle) has stepped up his recovery along with midfielder John Swift (hamstring) and winger Callum Harriott.

    Bristol City could give a debut to West Bromwich Albion's on-loan teenage forward Jonathan Leko.

    Midfielder Jens Hegeler (ankle) is back in training, but Gary O'Neil (knee) will be out for about two weeks.

    Striker Milan Djuric remains sidelined and, having seen a specialist in Italy, could return within six to eight weeks having had groin surgery in August.

    Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson told BBC Radio Bristol:

    "Reading will be a really good test for us. They are a top side with a top manager. They are a very established, experienced side.

    "I'm really interested in the way Jaap Stam plays. Last year, we matched them for 70 minutes in both games but they were stronger from the bench.

    "We have more than 3,000 travelling supporters, so if the boys can put in a performance, it could be an unbelievable day."

    SAM's prediction
    Home win 39%Draw 28%Away win 33%

    SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

    Match facts

    • Reading have won each of their last seven league games against Bristol City since losing 1-0 in October 2010.
    • These sides haven't played out a goalless draw in a match at Reading since September 1922.
    • Lee Johnson featured in Bristol City's midfield the last time the Robins won a match at the Madejski Stadium, a 2-0 victory in February 2009.
    • Reading have lost just one of their last 18 home games in the Championship (W14 D3), and are unbeaten in the last 12.
    • The four league goals scored by Reading players in 2017-18 have seen four different scorers, as well as four different players supplying the assists for each goal.
    • Jamie Paterson has created more chances (including assists) than any other player in the Championship so far this season (14).

    Find out more

    Scores, Results & Fixtures

    Saturday 9th September 2017

    • ReadingReading15:00Bristol CityBristol City
    • PrestonPreston North End15:00BarnsleyBarnsley
    • Aston VillaAston Villa15:00BrentfordBrentford
    • FulhamFulham15:00CardiffCardiff City
    • LeedsLeeds United15:00BurtonBurton Albion
    • NorwichNorwich City15:00BirminghamBirmingham City
    • BoltonBolton Wanderers15:00MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
    • QPRQueens Park Rangers15:00IpswichIpswich Town
    • SunderlandSunderland15:00Sheff UtdSheffield United
    • WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers15:00MillwallMillwall
    • Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday17:30Nottm ForestNottingham Forest
    View all Championship fixtures

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Cardiff5500102815
    2Ipswich540196312
    3Leeds532072511
    4Wolves531174310
    5Sheff Utd53025419
    6Nottm Forest53028809
    7Preston52212118
    8Hull521212757
    9Middlesbrough52124317
    10QPR52126607
    11Reading52125507
    12Derby521257-27
    13Bristol City51317616
    14Fulham51314316
    15Barnsley52037706
    16Sheff Wed51314406
    17Millwall51228625
    18Aston Villa512279-25
    19Sunderland512258-35
    20Birmingham511336-34
    21Burton511349-54
    22Norwich5113612-64
    23Brentford502359-42
    24Bolton5023410-62
    View full Championship table

    Top Stories

    Related to this story

    Explore the BBC

    Get Inspired Activity Finder

    Run by the BBC and partners

    Find ways to get active near you:

    Rugbytots

    Rugbytots Thame and Bicester
    Rugbytots having fun

    Rugbytots Edinburgh and Lothians

    For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired