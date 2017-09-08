Wolverhampton Wanderers v Millwall
New signing Alfred N'Diaye could make his Wolves debut after joining on a season-long loan from Villarreal.
Willy Boly has a hamstring injury, meaning Danny Batth, Ryan Bennett or Sylvain Deslandes could play.
Millwall manager Neil Harris may name the same side which beat Norwich 4-0 before the international break.
Winger Shane Ferguson and defender Liam Cooper are pushing for a starting spot, while striker Tom Elliott has recovered from an ankle problem and may play.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 55%
|Draw 25%
|Away win 20%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Wolves have lost three of their last four home league games against Millwall (W1) but they did win their most recent encounter 4-2 at Molineux in May 2015.
- The Lions have conceded 14 goals in their last five matches against Wolves in all competitions.
- Wolves have suffered just one defeat in their last six Championship games, winning four and drawing the other.
- Millwall are winless in their last 10 away games in the Championship (D3 L7), failing to score on seven occasions, including both games this season.
- Barry Douglas has been involved in more goals than any other defender in the Championship so far this term (3 - one goal, two assists).
- Brentford (93) are the only Championship side to have attempted more shots (including blocks) than Millwall (85) in the league this term.