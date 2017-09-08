Championship
Wolves15:00Millwall
Venue: Molineux Stadium

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Millwall

Alfred N'Diaye
Former Sunderland and Hull midfielder Alfred N'Diaye could make his Wolves debut
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday 14:00-20:00 BST

    New signing Alfred N'Diaye could make his Wolves debut after joining on a season-long loan from Villarreal.

    Willy Boly has a hamstring injury, meaning Danny Batth, Ryan Bennett or Sylvain Deslandes could play.

    Millwall manager Neil Harris may name the same side which beat Norwich 4-0 before the international break.

    Winger Shane Ferguson and defender Liam Cooper are pushing for a starting spot, while striker Tom Elliott has recovered from an ankle problem and may play.

    SAM's prediction
    Home win 55%Draw 25%Away win 20%

    SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

    Match facts

    • Wolves have lost three of their last four home league games against Millwall (W1) but they did win their most recent encounter 4-2 at Molineux in May 2015.
    • The Lions have conceded 14 goals in their last five matches against Wolves in all competitions.
    • Wolves have suffered just one defeat in their last six Championship games, winning four and drawing the other.
    • Millwall are winless in their last 10 away games in the Championship (D3 L7), failing to score on seven occasions, including both games this season.
    • Barry Douglas has been involved in more goals than any other defender in the Championship so far this term (3 - one goal, two assists).
    • Brentford (93) are the only Championship side to have attempted more shots (including blocks) than Millwall (85) in the league this term.

    Find out more

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Cardiff5500102815
    2Ipswich540196312
    3Leeds532072511
    4Wolves531174310
    5Sheff Utd53025419
    6Nottm Forest53028809
    7Preston52212118
    8Hull521212757
    9Middlesbrough52124317
    10QPR52126607
    11Reading52125507
    12Derby521257-27
    13Bristol City51317616
    14Fulham51314316
    15Barnsley52037706
    16Sheff Wed51314406
    17Millwall51228625
    18Aston Villa512279-25
    19Sunderland512258-35
    20Birmingham511336-34
    21Burton511349-54
    22Norwich5113612-64
    23Brentford502359-42
    24Bolton5023410-62
    View full Championship table

    Top Stories

    Related to this story

    Explore the BBC

    Get Inspired Activity Finder

    Run by the BBC and partners

    Find ways to get active near you:

    Rugbytots having fun!

    Rugbytots Chilterns
    Rugbytot running with the ball.

    Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

    For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired