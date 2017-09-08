Championship
QPR15:00Ipswich
Venue: Loftus Road Stadium

Queens Park Rangers v Ipswich Town

David Wheeler
David Wheeler scored for Exeter in last season's play-off final defeat by Blackpool at Wembley
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday 14:00-20:00 BST

    QPR could include new signings David Wheeler and Bright Osayi-Samuel in their squad for the home game against second-placed Ipswich.

    Injured defenders James Perch, Joel Lynch and Grant Hall and midfielder Jordan Cousins are set to miss out.

    Full-back Callum Connolly is in line for his Ipswich debut after arriving on loan from Everton.

    Midfielder Tom Adeyemi could feature for the first time this season after recovering from a calf problem.

    SAM's prediction
    Home win 49%Draw 27%Away win 24%

    SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

    Match facts

    • QPR have won their last four home league games against Ipswich, winning this exact fixture last season 2-1 in January.
    • Ipswich haven't kept a clean sheet in their last 12 away league games against the Hoops since Richard Wright recorded one on the opening day of the 1997-98 season.
    • Ian Holloway has won seven of his last eight home league meetings with Ipswich (L1), winning those games with five different clubs (Leicester, Blackpool, Crystal Palace, Millwall and QPR).
    • Ipswich have never won their opening three away games in a Football League season in their history.
    • The Hoops haven't won any of their last 13 matches in September in all competitions (D6 L7) since a 2-0 win over Middlesbrough at the end of September 2013.
    • Martyn Waghorn has netted four goals in his first four league appearances for Ipswich, with three of those goals coming away from home.

    Find out more

    Scores, Results & Fixtures

    Saturday 9th September 2017

    • QPRQueens Park Rangers15:00IpswichIpswich Town
    • ReadingReading15:00Bristol CityBristol City
    • PrestonPreston North End15:00BarnsleyBarnsley
    • Aston VillaAston Villa15:00BrentfordBrentford
    • FulhamFulham15:00CardiffCardiff City
    • LeedsLeeds United15:00BurtonBurton Albion
    • NorwichNorwich City15:00BirminghamBirmingham City
    • BoltonBolton Wanderers15:00MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
    • SunderlandSunderland15:00Sheff UtdSheffield United
    • WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers15:00MillwallMillwall
    • Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday17:30Nottm ForestNottingham Forest
    View all Championship fixtures

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Cardiff5500102815
    2Ipswich540196312
    3Leeds532072511
    4Wolves531174310
    5Sheff Utd53025419
    6Nottm Forest53028809
    7Preston52212118
    8Hull521212757
    9Middlesbrough52124317
    10QPR52126607
    11Reading52125507
    12Derby521257-27
    13Bristol City51317616
    14Fulham51314316
    15Barnsley52037706
    16Sheff Wed51314406
    17Millwall51228625
    18Aston Villa512279-25
    19Sunderland512258-35
    20Birmingham511336-34
    21Burton511349-54
    22Norwich5113612-64
    23Brentford502359-42
    24Bolton5023410-62
    View full Championship table

    Top Stories

    Related to this story

    Explore the BBC

    Get Inspired Activity Finder

    Run by the BBC and partners

    Find ways to get active near you:

    Rugbytots having fun!

    Rugbytots Chilterns
    Rugbytot running with the ball.

    Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

    For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired