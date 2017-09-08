Queens Park Rangers v Ipswich Town

From the section

David Wheeler scored for Exeter in last season's play-off final defeat by Blackpool at Wembley

QPR could include new signings David Wheeler and Bright Osayi-Samuel in their squad for the home game against second-placed Ipswich.

Injured defenders James Perch, Joel Lynch and Grant Hall and midfielder Jordan Cousins are set to miss out.

Full-back Callum Connolly is in line for his Ipswich debut after arriving on loan from Everton.

Midfielder Tom Adeyemi could feature for the first time this season after recovering from a calf problem.

SAM's prediction Home win 49% Draw 27% Away win 24%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

QPR have won their last four home league games against Ipswich, winning this exact fixture last season 2-1 in January.

Ipswich haven't kept a clean sheet in their last 12 away league games against the Hoops since Richard Wright recorded one on the opening day of the 1997-98 season.

Ian Holloway has won seven of his last eight home league meetings with Ipswich (L1), winning those games with five different clubs (Leicester, Blackpool, Crystal Palace, Millwall and QPR).

Ipswich have never won their opening three away games in a Football League season in their history.

The Hoops haven't won any of their last 13 matches in September in all competitions (D6 L7) since a 2-0 win over Middlesbrough at the end of September 2013.