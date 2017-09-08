Queens Park Rangers v Ipswich Town
QPR could include new signings David Wheeler and Bright Osayi-Samuel in their squad for the home game against second-placed Ipswich.
Injured defenders James Perch, Joel Lynch and Grant Hall and midfielder Jordan Cousins are set to miss out.
Full-back Callum Connolly is in line for his Ipswich debut after arriving on loan from Everton.
Midfielder Tom Adeyemi could feature for the first time this season after recovering from a calf problem.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 49%
|Draw 27%
|Away win 24%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- QPR have won their last four home league games against Ipswich, winning this exact fixture last season 2-1 in January.
- Ipswich haven't kept a clean sheet in their last 12 away league games against the Hoops since Richard Wright recorded one on the opening day of the 1997-98 season.
- Ian Holloway has won seven of his last eight home league meetings with Ipswich (L1), winning those games with five different clubs (Leicester, Blackpool, Crystal Palace, Millwall and QPR).
- Ipswich have never won their opening three away games in a Football League season in their history.
- The Hoops haven't won any of their last 13 matches in September in all competitions (D6 L7) since a 2-0 win over Middlesbrough at the end of September 2013.
- Martyn Waghorn has netted four goals in his first four league appearances for Ipswich, with three of those goals coming away from home.