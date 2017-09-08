Championship
Sunderland15:00Sheff Utd
Venue: Stadium of Light

Sunderland v Sheffield United

Callum McManaman
Callum McManaman joined Sunderland for an undisclosed fee from West Bromwich Albion
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday 14:00-20:00 BST

    New signings Marc Wilson, Callum McManaman and Jonny Williams are all in line to make their Sunderland debuts.

    Winger Aiden McGeady is doubtful after picking up a hamstring injury playing for the Republic of Ireland.

    Sheffield United could give debuts to deadline day signings Clayton Donaldson and Ben Heneghan.

    Striker Leon Clarke serves the final game of his three-match ban while fellow forward Caolan Lavery (fractured cheekbone) is out for a month.

    SAM's prediction
    Home win 49%Draw 27%Away win 24%

    SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

    Match facts

    • Sunderland have won seven of their last eight home matches against Sheffield United (D1) in all competitions since a 1-0 defeat in the top flight in March 1991.
    • The Blades have not scored in any of their last five trips to the Stadium of Light in all competitions. The last Sheffield United player to score there was Gareth Taylor in a 4-2 defeat in January 1998.
    • Sunderland have not won a league match in September since 2012, enduring a run of three draws and nine defeats since a 1-0 home win over Wigan.
    • Sheffield United have failed to score in either of their away league games this season, having only failed to score in one of their previous 22 on the road in league competition.
    • Only Martyn Waghorn (3) has scored more away goals than Lewis Grabban (2) in the Championship this term.
    • Billy Sharp is the only Sheffield United player to score a goal in the Championship this season, netting four of their five in total (one own goal).

    Find out more

    Scores, Results & Fixtures

    Saturday 9th September 2017

    View all Championship fixtures

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Cardiff5500102815
    2Ipswich540196312
    3Leeds532072511
    4Wolves531174310
    5Sheff Utd53025419
    6Nottm Forest53028809
    7Preston52212118
    8Hull521212757
    9Middlesbrough52124317
    10QPR52126607
    11Reading52125507
    12Derby521257-27
    13Bristol City51317616
    14Fulham51314316
    15Barnsley52037706
    16Sheff Wed51314406
    17Millwall51228625
    18Aston Villa512279-25
    19Sunderland512258-35
    20Birmingham511336-34
    21Burton511349-54
    22Norwich5113612-64
    23Brentford502359-42
    24Bolton5023410-62
    View full Championship table

    Top Stories

    Related to this story

    Explore the BBC

    Get Inspired Activity Finder

    Run by the BBC and partners

    Find ways to get active near you:

    Rugbytots having fun!

    Rugbytots Chilterns
    Rugbytot running with the ball.

    Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

    For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired