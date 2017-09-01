Match ends, Czech Republic 1, Germany 2.
Czech Republic 1-2 Germany
Mats Hummels scored a late winner as Germany beat the Czech Republic to boost their - and Northern Ireland's - chances of reaching the World Cup.
The Germans, who have won all seven games, are five points above Northern Ireland with three games to go in Group C.
Timo Werner scored an early opener from Mesut Ozil's pass, but Vladimir Darida equalised with a long-range effort.
Hummels headed home in the 88th minute to win the game.
As a result of that goal, Northern Ireland - who won 3-0 in San Marino - only need to draw against the Czechs on Monday to seal second place. Defending champions Germany can qualify for Russia if they beat Norway, and Michael O'Neill's side do not win.
Norway beat Azerbaijan 2-0, but both sides are effectively eliminated, sitting nine points behind NI and with much worse goal differences.
Slovakia beat Slovenia 1-0 to keep the pressure on England in Group F, and maintain their four-point lead over third-placed Scotland. The Slovaks will go top of the group if they beat England on Monday.
England beat Malta 4-0 to remain top, while Scotland won 3-0 in Lithuania.
In Group E, leaders Poland suffered a shocking 4-0 defeat in Denmark, with Christian Eriksen scoring one goal and assisting in the other three.
They are now only three points above Montenegro, who won 3-0 in Kazakhstan, and the Danes. Romania beat Armenia 1-0 in the group's other game.
Line-ups
Czech Rep
- 1Vaclik
- 4Gebre Selassie
- 3KalasBooked at 35mins
- 17Suchy
- 22Novak
- 18Boril
- 13KopicSubstituted forKrejciat 53'minutes
- 15Soucek
- 8DaridaBooked at 89mins
- 14JanktoSubstituted forZmrhalat 89'minutes
- 11KrmencikSubstituted forKlimentat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Kaderábek
- 5Hovorka
- 6Luftner
- 7Zmrhal
- 9Dockal
- 10Husbauer
- 16Koubek
- 19Krejci
- 20Barak
- 21Kliment
- 23Pavlenka
Germany
- 22ter Stegen
- 5HummelsBooked at 90mins
- 18Kimmich
- 4Ginter
- 8Kroos
- 20BrandtSubstituted forRüdigerat 61'minutes
- 3Hector
- 9StindlSubstituted forDraxlerat 68'minutes
- 11WernerSubstituted forCanat 79'minutes
- 10Özil
- 13MüllerBooked at 43mins
Substitutes
- 1Leno
- 2Henrichs
- 7Draxler
- 12Trapp
- 14Can
- 15Younes
- 16Rüdiger
- 17Süle
- 19Goretzka
- 21Rudy
- 23Gomez
- Referee:
- Sergei Karasev
- Attendance:
- 20,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home24%
- Away76%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Czech Republic 1, Germany 2.
Attempt missed. Vladimir Darida (Czech Republic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Mats Hummels (Germany) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Mats Hummels (Germany).
Tomas Soucek (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Czech Republic. Jaromir Zmrhal replaces Jakub Jankto.
Booking
Vladimir Darida (Czech Republic) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Czech Republic 1, Germany 2. Mats Hummels (Germany) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Toni Kroos following a set piece situation.
Thomas Müller (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marek Suchy (Czech Republic).
Hand ball by Jonas Hector (Germany).
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Emre Can replaces Timo Werner.
Goal!
Goal! Czech Republic 1, Germany 1. Vladimir Darida (Czech Republic) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jakub Jankto.
Offside, Czech Republic. Tomás Vaclik tries a through ball, but Jan Kliment is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Czech Republic. Jan Kliment replaces Michal Krmencik.
Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Matthias Ginter.
Foul by Mesut Özil (Germany).
Theodor Gebre Selassie (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Toni Kroos (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tomas Soucek (Czech Republic).
Offside, Germany. Matthias Ginter tries a through ball, but Timo Werner is caught offside.
Joshua Kimmich (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jan Boril (Czech Republic).
Jonas Hector (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vladimir Darida (Czech Republic).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Mats Hummels (Germany) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Matthias Ginter (Germany) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Mesut Özil with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Theodor Gebre Selassie.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Julian Draxler replaces Lars Stindl.
Attempt blocked. Mesut Özil (Germany) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Kroos.
Thomas Müller (Germany) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Filip Novak (Czech Republic).
Jonas Hector (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Theodor Gebre Selassie (Czech Republic).
Attempt saved. Ladislav Krejci (Czech Republic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Michal Krmencik.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Antonio Rüdiger replaces Julian Brandt.
Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Jonas Hector.
Attempt blocked. Jan Boril (Czech Republic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ladislav Krejci.