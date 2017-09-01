Czech Republic 1-2 Germany

Germany have only ever lost two World Cup qualifiers

Mats Hummels scored a late winner as Germany beat the Czech Republic to boost their - and Northern Ireland's - chances of reaching the World Cup.

The Germans, who have won all seven games, are five points above Northern Ireland with three games to go in Group C.

Timo Werner scored an early opener from Mesut Ozil's pass, but Vladimir Darida equalised with a long-range effort.

Hummels headed home in the 88th minute to win the game.

As a result of that goal, Northern Ireland - who won 3-0 in San Marino - only need to draw against the Czechs on Monday to seal second place. Defending champions Germany can qualify for Russia if they beat Norway, and Michael O'Neill's side do not win.

Norway beat Azerbaijan 2-0, but both sides are effectively eliminated, sitting nine points behind NI and with much worse goal differences.

Slovakia beat Slovenia 1-0 to keep the pressure on England in Group F, and maintain their four-point lead over third-placed Scotland. The Slovaks will go top of the group if they beat England on Monday.

England beat Malta 4-0 to remain top, while Scotland won 3-0 in Lithuania.

In Group E, leaders Poland suffered a shocking 4-0 defeat in Denmark, with Christian Eriksen scoring one goal and assisting in the other three.

They are now only three points above Montenegro, who won 3-0 in Kazakhstan, and the Danes. Romania beat Armenia 1-0 in the group's other game.