Malta 0-4 England: How did England's players rate in World Cup qualifier?

England are two points clear at the top of World Cup qualifying Group F

Harry Kane scored twice as England ended up 4-0 winners against Malta - but they had to wait until late in the game before they could be sure of the World Cup qualifying victory.

Ryan Bertrand and Danny Welbeck were also on target as the scoreline took on a rather flattering complexion given there was just one goal between the sides going into the final five minutes.

So how did the players rate? Here's our verdict:

Joe Hart (goalkeeper) 5

He had a couple of moments of anxiety in the second half as snap shots came in but was virtually unemployed.

Kyle Walker (right-back) 6

Always has the pace to carry him into attacking positions but his delivery could have been better.

Gary Cahill (centre-back) 6

Was not asked to do much but did it without any drama.

Phil Jones (centre-back) 6

Exactly the same as Cahill. Easy night.

Ryan Bertrand (left-back) 7

Got forward and helped his attack - and a nice bonus with his first England goal late on.

Jake Livermore (central midfield) 5

Quiet and had little impact.

Jordan Henderson (central midfield) 6

The captain was a steady midfield presence, driving England on in a game in which it was tough to shine.

Dele Alli (attacking midfield) 7

Helped to make the crucial breakthrough for Harry Kane with some clever work in the penalty box.

Raheem Sterling (attacking midfield) 4

His performance went downhill after an early missed chance. Confidence seemed to sag and became involved in some scrapes with Maltese defenders. Poor.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (attacking midfield) 7

Showed pace and a direct approach that made him one of the better performers in a shocking first half. Decent night.

Harry Kane (forward) 8

England's 'Mr Reliable' when it comes to vital goals. Undisputed main marksman.

Substitutes

Marcus Rashford (for Sterling, 46 minutes) 7

Excellent. Fast, direct, skilful and had a hand in Kane's second goal.

Jamie Vardy (for Alli, 69 minutes) 5

One half-chance and busy.

Danny Welbeck (for Oxlade-Chamberlain, 76 minutes) 6

Likes a goal with England and latched on to Kane's pass to get on the scoresheet.