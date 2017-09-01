Loic Remy: Las Palmas sign Chelsea striker on a two-year deal

Loic Remy was in Chelsea's squad for the pre-season tour of China and Singapore

La Liga side Las Palmas have signed Chelsea striker Loic Remy on a two-year deal in a reported free transfer.

The 30-year-old passed a medical on Thursday and will be unveiled to the Spanish fans on Saturday.

Remy made 32 Premier League appearances for Chelsea, after signing for £8.5m from QPR in 2014 and spent last season on loan at Crystal Palace.

The Frenchman had another loan spell with Newcastle and has also played for four clubs in Ligue 1.

He is the second former Premier League player to sign for Las Palmas this week, after ex-Liverpool midfielder Alberto Aquilani, 33, was also brought in.

Remy scored seven Premier League goals in the 2014-15 season as Chelsea won the title, but he failed to score in eight games in all competitions during an unsuccessful loan spell at Palace in 2016-17.

"He was a popular member of the dressing room and a player who will always have a place in our history books for his contribution during the 2014-15 season, we thank Loic for his efforts and wish him all the best for the future," Chelsea said in statement.

Watford goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon has also joined Deportivo La Coruna on a season-long loan.

The 30-year-old former Manchester City goalkeeper joined the Hornets from Sunderland in January 2016, but only made two substitute appearances in the Premier League for Watford.