Switzerland U21 v Wales U21
-
- From the section Football
Match report will appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Croatia U21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|2
|Greece U21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Moldova U21
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|4
|Belarus U21
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|3
|5
|Czech Rep U21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|San Marino U21
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Northern Ireland U21
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|6
|2
|Slovakia U21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Albania U21
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|1
|4
|Estonia U21
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|1
|5
|Iceland U21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Spain U21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Denmark U21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|2
|Lithuania U21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Georgia U21
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Poland U21
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Finland U21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Faroe Islands U21
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|-6
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Latvia U21
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|England U21
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Netherlands U21
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Ukraine U21
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|Andorra U21
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Scotland U21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Kosovo U21
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|4
|2
|Israel U21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|3
|R. of Ireland U21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|Norway U21
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|1
|5
|Germany U21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Azerbaijan U21
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Belgium U21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Cyprus U21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Hungary U21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Sweden U21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Turkey U21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Malta U21
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Armenia U21
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|4
|2
|Serbia U21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|3
|3
|Austria U21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|4
|Russia U21
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Macedonia U21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Gibraltar U21
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|10
|-10
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Romania U21
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|6
|2
|Switzerland U21
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|Bosnia and Herzegovina U21
|3
|1
|0
|2
|7
|4
|3
|3
|4
|Wales U21
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Portugal U21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Liechtenstein U21
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|8
|-8
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Kazakhstan U21
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|4
|2
|Slovenia U21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|3
|Montenegro U21
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Bulgaria U21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|France U21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Luxembourg U21
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|0
