Josh Magennis says the Northern Ireland players knew "something had to go in" after his goals in the 70th and 75th minutes set up a 3-0 World Cup qualifying win over San Marino in Serravalle.

The Charlton Athletic striker praised the "team spirit" shown by the squad and was unperturbed by the fact that captain Steven Davis denied him the opportunity to become the first Northern Ireland player ever to score a hat-trick in an away World Cup qualifier when the Southampton player stepped up to find the net from the spot.

"As long as we got the three points that didn't matter. Whatever the skipper says goes," reflected Magennis.