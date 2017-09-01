BBC Sport - Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill praises goal-scoring hero Josh Magennis

NI boss O'Neill praises 'under-rated' Magennis

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill praises goal-scoring hero Josh Magennis, who found the net twice in the 3-0 World Cup qualifier win away to San Marino.

The victory leaves O'Neill's side requiring just one point from their remaining three fixtures to secure second place in Group C and a probable place in the World Cup qualification play-offs in November.

The NI boss believes his squad can handle the pressure and clinch at least the draw they need in Monday's home match against the Czech Republic.

