Euro U21 Qualifying
Netherlands U211England U211

Netherlands U21 v England U21

Line-ups

Netherlands U21

  • 1Drommel
  • 2Dumfries
  • 3St. Juste
  • 4van Drongelen
  • 5Ouwejan
  • 10Ramselaar
  • 6Rosario
  • 8de JongSubstituted forvan Amersfoortat 77'minutes
  • 7Til
  • 9Bergwijn
  • 11KastaneerBooked at 40minsSubstituted forZivkovicat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Diks
  • 13van Amersfoort
  • 14Zivkovic
  • 15Lammers
  • 16van Osch
  • 17van Bruggen
  • 18Idrissi

England U21

  • 1Gunn
  • 4L Cook
  • 2Kenny
  • 3Chilwell
  • 6Fry
  • 9Calvert-LewinSubstituted forAbrahamat 77'minutes
  • 5GomezBooked at 64mins
  • 7Onomah
  • 12DowellSubstituted forGrayat 72'minutes
  • 10SolankeSubstituted forPalmerat 72'minutes
  • 16Lookman

Substitutes

  • 8Davies
  • 11Abraham
  • 13Woodman
  • 15Gray
  • 17Palmer
  • 19Tomori
  • 23Alexander-Arnold
Referee:
Ola Hobber Nilsen

Match Stats

Home TeamNetherlands U21Away TeamEngland U21
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home17
Away8
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away9

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, England U21. Tammy Abraham replaces Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Substitution

Substitution, Netherlands U21. Pelle van Amersfoort replaces Frenkie de Jong.

Attempt blocked. Ademola Lookman (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Demarai Gray.

Attempt saved. Kasey Palmer (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Attempt blocked. Steven Bergwijn (Netherlands U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Guus Til.

Substitution

Substitution, England U21. Kasey Palmer replaces Dominic Solanke.

Substitution

Substitution, England U21. Demarai Gray replaces Kieran Dowell.

Substitution

Substitution, Netherlands U21. Richairo Zivkovic replaces Gervane Kastaneer.

Offside, England U21. Lewis Cook tries a through ball, but Jonjoe Kenny is caught offside.

Joseph Gomez (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gervane Kastaneer (Netherlands U21).

Attempt blocked. Gervane Kastaneer (Netherlands U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Joseph Gomez (England U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Joseph Gomez (England U21).

Bart Ramselaar (Netherlands U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Gervane Kastaneer (Netherlands U21) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Bart Ramselaar.

Attempt saved. Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands U21) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bart Ramselaar.

Attempt blocked. Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bart Ramselaar.

Attempt missed. Thomas Ouwejan (Netherlands U21) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pablo Rosario.

Foul by Pablo Rosario (Netherlands U21).

Dominic Solanke (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Bart Ramselaar (Netherlands U21).

Ademola Lookman (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands U21).

Josh Onomah (England U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Rick van Drongelen (Netherlands U21).

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (England U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, England U21. Conceded by Rick van Drongelen.

Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ademola Lookman (England U21).

Second Half

Second Half begins Netherlands U21 1, England U21 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Netherlands U21 1, England U21 1.

Corner, Netherlands U21. Conceded by Joseph Gomez.

Guus Til (Netherlands U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Josh Onomah (England U21).

Attempt saved. Jeremiah St. Juste (Netherlands U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt blocked. Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Guus Til.

Foul by Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands U21).

Ademola Lookman (England U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Booking

Gervane Kastaneer (Netherlands U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belarus U2121101014
2Croatia U2111003033
3Moldova U21210123-13
4Greece U2110100001
5Czech Rep U2100000000
6San Marino U21200203-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northern Ireland U2122003126
2Estonia U21302112-12
3Slovakia U2110100001
4Albania U21201101-11
5Iceland U2100000000
6Spain U2100000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark U2111003033
2Lithuania U2111003033
3Georgia U2110100001
4Poland U2110100001
5Finland U2100000000
6Faroe Islands U21200206-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Latvia U2120201102
2England U2110101101
3Netherlands U2110101101
4Ukraine U2110101101
5Andorra U2110100001
6Scotland U2100000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo U2131113124
2Israel U2111003123
3R. of Ireland U2111001013
4Norway U21201103-31
5Germany U2100000000
6Azerbaijan U21100113-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium U2111002113
2Cyprus U2110100001
3Malta U21201112-11
4Hungary U2100000000
5Sweden U2100000000
6Turkey U2100000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia U2121103034
2Austria U2111003033
3Serbia U2110100001
4Gibraltar U21301206-61
5Russia U2110100001
6Macedonia U2100000000

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland U2121101014
2Bosnia and Herzegovina U2131116154
3Romania U2121102024
4Wales U2110100001
5Portugal U2100000000
6Liechtenstein U21200208-80

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kazakhstan U2121103214
2Slovenia U2111003123
3Montenegro U2110101101
4Bulgaria U2100000000
5France U2100000000
6Luxembourg U21200225-30
View full Euro U21 Qualifying tables

