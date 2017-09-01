Substitution, England U21. Tammy Abraham replaces Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
Netherlands U21 v England U21
Line-ups
Netherlands U21
- 1Drommel
- 2Dumfries
- 3St. Juste
- 4van Drongelen
- 5Ouwejan
- 10Ramselaar
- 6Rosario
- 8de JongSubstituted forvan Amersfoortat 77'minutes
- 7Til
- 9Bergwijn
- 11KastaneerBooked at 40minsSubstituted forZivkovicat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Diks
- 13van Amersfoort
- 14Zivkovic
- 15Lammers
- 16van Osch
- 17van Bruggen
- 18Idrissi
England U21
- 1Gunn
- 4L Cook
- 2Kenny
- 3Chilwell
- 6Fry
- 9Calvert-LewinSubstituted forAbrahamat 77'minutes
- 5GomezBooked at 64mins
- 7Onomah
- 12DowellSubstituted forGrayat 72'minutes
- 10SolankeSubstituted forPalmerat 72'minutes
- 16Lookman
Substitutes
- 8Davies
- 11Abraham
- 13Woodman
- 15Gray
- 17Palmer
- 19Tomori
- 23Alexander-Arnold
- Referee:
- Ola Hobber Nilsen
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away9
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands U21. Pelle van Amersfoort replaces Frenkie de Jong.
Attempt blocked. Ademola Lookman (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Demarai Gray.
Attempt saved. Kasey Palmer (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
Attempt blocked. Steven Bergwijn (Netherlands U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Guus Til.
Substitution
Substitution, England U21. Kasey Palmer replaces Dominic Solanke.
Substitution
Substitution, England U21. Demarai Gray replaces Kieran Dowell.
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands U21. Richairo Zivkovic replaces Gervane Kastaneer.
Offside, England U21. Lewis Cook tries a through ball, but Jonjoe Kenny is caught offside.
Joseph Gomez (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gervane Kastaneer (Netherlands U21).
Attempt blocked. Gervane Kastaneer (Netherlands U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Joseph Gomez (England U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Joseph Gomez (England U21).
Bart Ramselaar (Netherlands U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Gervane Kastaneer (Netherlands U21) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Bart Ramselaar.
Attempt saved. Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands U21) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bart Ramselaar.
Attempt blocked. Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bart Ramselaar.
Attempt missed. Thomas Ouwejan (Netherlands U21) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pablo Rosario.
Foul by Pablo Rosario (Netherlands U21).
Dominic Solanke (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bart Ramselaar (Netherlands U21).
Ademola Lookman (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands U21).
Josh Onomah (England U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Rick van Drongelen (Netherlands U21).
Dominic Calvert-Lewin (England U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Rick van Drongelen.
Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ademola Lookman (England U21).
Second Half
Second Half begins Netherlands U21 1, England U21 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Netherlands U21 1, England U21 1.
Corner, Netherlands U21. Conceded by Joseph Gomez.
Guus Til (Netherlands U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Onomah (England U21).
Attempt saved. Jeremiah St. Juste (Netherlands U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Guus Til.
Foul by Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands U21).
Ademola Lookman (England U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Gervane Kastaneer (Netherlands U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.