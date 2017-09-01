Gossip back pages - 2 September

iSport
A reference to the start of a new month and the end of August, when Harry Kane has traditionally struggled for goals. The Tottenham hitman was on target twice for England in Malta.
Daily Mail
In the Daily Mail the focus is on Wayne Rooney's drink-driving charge
Daily Star
Harry Kane is the cover star again in the Daily Star
Daily Mirror
In the Daily Mirror, a warning from Neymar that fellow Brazilian Philippe Coutinho is in turmoil after Liverpool refused to allow his move to Barcelona
Daily Express
In the Daily Express, former Manchester United striker Andy Cole on his health problems
The Sun
In The Sun they question Arsene Wenger's assertion that unsettled Alexis Sanchez will continue to give 100%
Daily Telegraph
In the Daily Telegraph, relief is the word as England score three late goals to beat Malta 4-0
The Times
In The Times, more on the Wayne Rooney story and how Everton boss Ronald Koeman warned the forward about his lifestyle before he rejoined the Toffees

