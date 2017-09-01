Gossip back pages - 2 September 1 Sep From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/41129490 Read more about sharing. A reference to the start of a new month and the end of August, when Harry Kane has traditionally struggled for goals. The Tottenham hitman was on target twice for England in Malta. In the Daily Mail the focus is on Wayne Rooney's drink-driving charge Harry Kane is the cover star again in the Daily Star In the Daily Mirror, a warning from Neymar that fellow Brazilian Philippe Coutinho is in turmoil after Liverpool refused to allow his move to Barcelona In the Daily Express, former Manchester United striker Andy Cole on his health problems In The Sun they question Arsene Wenger's assertion that unsettled Alexis Sanchez will continue to give 100% In the Daily Telegraph, relief is the word as England score three late goals to beat Malta 4-0 In The Times, more on the Wayne Rooney story and how Everton boss Ronald Koeman warned the forward about his lifestyle before he rejoined the Toffees