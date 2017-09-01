Jordan Richards: AFC Fylde sign ex-Hartlepool United full-back

Jordan Richards began his career at Hartlepool and made 77 appearances in all competitions

AFC Fylde have signed defender Jordan Richards after his departure from Darlington, on undisclosed terms.

Richards, 24, played 77 games for Hartlepool United in the Football League and cups but was released by Pools at the end of last season.

He had stayed in the north east with the Quakers, but despite playing in pre-season was subsequently released.

"He has experience across the board," Fylde boss Dave Challinor said. "I want to have a closer look at him now."

