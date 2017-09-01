Ghana snatch draw with Congo

The five group winners from the final round of African qualifying will progress to the World Cup in Russia

Ghana scored in the 88th minute to earn a 1-1 draw against visiting Congo in 2018 World Cup qualifying.

The Black Stars dominated the match but Congo scored the first goal after 18 minutes through Thievy Bifouma.

It took until two minutes from time for Thomas Partey to equalise with his first ever international goal.

The result means Ghana stay third in Group E with just two points from three matches, while it was a first point of the campaign for Congo.

2018 World Cup qualifiers for Africa (rounds 3 and 4) Thursday: Monday: Uganda 1-0 Egypt (Grp E) Cameroon v Nigeria (Grp B) Guinea 3-2 Libya (Grp A) Libya v Guinea (Grp A in Tunisia) Friday: Tuesday: Ghana 1-1 Congo (Grp E) Congo v Ghana (Grp E) Nigeria v Cameroon (Grp B) South Africa v Cape Verde (Grp D) Cape Verde v South Africa (Grp D) Ivory Coast v Gabon (Grp C) Morocco v Mali (Grp C) DR Congo v Tunisia (Grp A) Tunisia v DR Congo (Grp A) Burkina Faso v Senegal (Grp D) Saturday: Egypt v Uganda (Grp E) Zambia v Algeria (Grp B) Mali v Morocco (Grp C) Gabon v Ivory Coast (Grp C) Algeria v Zambia (Grp B) Senegal v Burkina Faso (Grp D)

Ghana defender Joseph Attamah had a debut to forget as he was dispossessed on the edge of the area by Fabrice Ondama, who cut the ball back for Bifouma to score.

One of Ghana's best efforts in the first half came from Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey who forced a good save by Congo keeper Barel Mouko from a long-range effort.

Partey was eventually on target with a low angled shot across Mouko after a superb pass from Christian Atsu just outside the area.

Uganda are top of the group on seven points after yesterday's 1-0 win over Egypt, who are second on six points.