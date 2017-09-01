BBC Sport - Republic boss Martin O'Neill wary of 'underrated' Georgians
Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill says Georgia will prove difficult opposition in Saturday's World Cup qualifier in Tbilisi.
"They have caused teams problems. They caused us problems at the Aviva (last October). We have to look at all the games in my time when we've played them. They have been really tough matches," said O'Neill.
