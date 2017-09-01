BBC Sport - Billericay's Jake Robinson scores wonder goal from in his own half
Billericay's Robinson scores wonder goal from own half
- From the section Football
Watch Billericay Town's Jake Robinson score a wonder goal from in his own half against Dulwich Hamlet in their Isthmian League, Premier Division match in August.
You can watch Billericay Town take on Didcot Town in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup live on the BBC Sport website.
Available to UK users only.
