Celtic loan signing Odsonne Edouard eyes goals against parent club PSG

Odsonne Edouard is on a season-long loan from PSG

Celtic loan signing Odsonne Edouard insists he will have no qualms about scoring against parent club Paris Saint Germain in Champions League Group B.

"That will not be a problem," said the 19-year-old striker, who has joined the Glasgow club for the rest of the season. "I'm here to score goals."

Edouard said "it will be really special" to face the club with whom he came through the youth ranks.

The France Under-19 striker aims to win a regular starting place with Celtic.

Edouard faces competition from Scotland striker Leigh Griffiths and last season's top scorer Moussa Dembele, although the France Under-21 international is presently sidelined through injury.

The French Guiana-born PSG striker says that, while he knows he will have to work hard to win a starting place, his "objective is to play every match".

Edouard expressed his delight at joining the Scottish champions, who have an option to buy the player next summer, and that he has "come to win the league".

He revealed that he learned of Celtic's interested in him last week and that working with manager Brendan Rodgers was a key factor in him coming to Scotland.

"I know of him and I wanted to come to work with him as I know he works well with young players and develops them," added Edouard.