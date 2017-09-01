Kevin Nolan: Notts County manager 'agrees' new contract

Kevin Nolan steered Notts County clear of relegation trouble in League Two last season

Notts County manager Kevin Nolan says he has "agreed" a new contract with the League Two club.

The 35-year-old took over in January with the Magpies in 22nd place, just a point above the League Two relegation zone having lost 10 consecutive games.

But Notts finished the season 16th, 10 points clear of the bottom three, and have two wins from four this term.

Nolan said: "We have agreed it [contract] verbally and I'm sure in the coming weeks you will hear more."