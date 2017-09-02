Bright Osayi-Samuel: QPR sign Blackpool winger for undisclosed fee

Bright Osayi-Samuel scored four goals in 64 league games for Blackpool

Championship side QPR have signed Blackpool winger Bright Osayi-Samuel for an undisclosed fee.

Osayi-Samuel made 79 appearances for League One club Blackpool having come through their academy system.

The 19-year-old has signed a three-year deal with Ian Holloway's side and could make his debut when the R's host Ipswich on 9 September.

"Of course this is a step-up for me, but I am confident in my own ability," said Osayi-Samuel.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.