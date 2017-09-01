Regan Charles-Cook: Charlton winger joins Woking on loan

Regan Charles-Cook (left) has made three appearances for Charlton this season

National League side Woking have signed Charlton winger Regan Charles-Cook on a loan deal until January.

Charles-Cook has made eight appearances for the Addicks having come through the club's academy system.

The 20-year-old had a loan spell with Solihull Moors last season, scoring four goals in 13 National League games.

"He is a player who can play a variety of midfield positions and has good experience at this level," Woking boss Anthony Limbrick told the club website.

Charles-Cook has made three appearances for the Charlton first team this season, scoring his first goal in their 2-1 victory against Exeter City in the EFL Cup last month.