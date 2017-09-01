Lithuania 0-3 Scotland, 2018 World Cup qualifier: How the players rated

Scotland won 3-0 to move into third in Group F

Scotland remain in the frame for qualification to the 2018 World Cup finals after a 3-0 win over Lithuania in Vilnius.

But who stood out for Gordon Strachan's side as they moved up to third place in Group F?

Former Scotland striker Steven Thompson gives his marks out of 10 for the visitors.

Scotland (4-5-1)

Craig Gordon (goalkeeper) 7

The Celtic goalkeeper did not have the busiest of nights but dealt with what he had to do with confidence.

Kieran Tierney (right-back) 7

Kieran Tierney (right) usually plays at left-back for Celtic but was on the right

Did not get forward as much as he does with Celtic, but he looked comfortable despite playing out of position on the right.

Christophe Berra (centre-back) 7

Christophe Berra (right) was earning his first cap since returning to Hearts

Commanding performance for the Hearts defender, solid in the air, but did not have much to do defensively.

Charlie Mulgrew (centre-back) 7

Charlie Mulgrew (right) is now in England's third tier but put in a fine display

The Blackburn Rovers man had a quiet night, but his distribution was good and was a calming influence at the back.

Andrew Robertson (left-back) 8

Andrew Robertson scored Scotland's second goal

The Liverpool full-back's goal was a piece of sublime quality and his second-half cross for Leigh Griffiths was top drawer. A top talent who was man of the match.

Scott Brown (midfield) 7

Scott Brown (left) played a captain's role for Scotland

The Celtic and Scotland captain was quietly effective marshalling the midfield and put in a power of work.

James McArthur (midfield) 7

James McArthur scored Scotland's third goal in Vilnius

A bit of a shaky start for the Crystal Palace man, but he grew into the game and got a deserved goal.

Stuart Armstrong (midfield) 8

Stuart Armstrong (second right) scored his first goal for Scotland

He got his first goal for Scotland after being a constant threat. The Celtic man looked confident, had about four or five shots on goal, worked hard and put in a big performance.

Matt Phillips (winger) 7

Matt Phillips (right) returned to the Scotland line-up after previous injury call-offs

The West Brom winger managed three or four shots on goal, was a creative influence and put in some strong runs at the Lithuanian defence.

James Forrest (winger) 7

The Celtic winger had a quiet night by his high standards but looked threatening when going forward.

Leigh Griffiths (striker) 7

Leigh Griffiths (right) could not add to his Scotland goals tally

He will be disappointing not to score, but the Celtic striker linked the play well and had a decent match.

Substitutes

Matt Ritchie (for Forrest after 66 minutes) 4

The Newcastle United winger should have scored a fourth for Scotland late on but slipped as he tried to round the goalkeeper.

Chris Martin (for Griffiths after 79 minutes) 4

The Derby County striker was not on for long but did get a shot away that forced a save from the Lithuanian goalkeeper.

John McGinn (for Armstrong after 85 minutes) 4

The Hibernian midfielder was not on the pitch long enough to have an impact on the game.