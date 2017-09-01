Women's Champions League: Glasgow City meet BIIK-Kazygurt of Kazakhstan

Glasgow City lost to Swedish side Eskilstuna at this stage last season

Glasgow City will meet BIIK-Kazygurt of Kazakhstan in the Women's Champions League Round of 32.

The Scottish champions for 10 campaigns in a row were seeded in Friday's draw.

The first legs will be played on 4-5 October, with the seeded sides at home for the second legs on 11-12 October.

Glasgow City have been eliminated at this stage in the past two years, with their best run in the tournament taking them to the quarter-finals in season 2014-15.

BIIK-Kazygurt have won their domestic league eight times and reached the last 16 in Europe last season.

Full draw:

Stjarnan (ISL) v Rossiyanka (RUS)

Fiorentina (ITA) v Fortuna Hjorring (DEN)

Apollon (CYP) v Linkoping (SWE)

Montpellier (FRA) v Zvezda-2005 (RUS)

BIIK-Kazygurt (KAZ) v Glasgow City (SCO)

Gintra Universitetas (LTU) v FC Zurich (SUI)

Atletico Madrid (ESP) v Wolfsburg (GER)

LSK Kvinner (NOR) v Brondby (DEN)

Ajax (NED) v Brescia (ITA)

St. Polten (AUT) v Manchester City (ENG)

Chelsea (ENG) v Bayern Munchen (GER)

Minsk (BLR) v Slavia Praha (CZE)

Medyk Konin (POL) v Lyon (FRA, holders)

PAOK (GRE) v Sparta Praha (CZE)

Olimpia Cluj (ROU) v FC Rosengard (SWE)

Avaldsnes (NOR) v Barcelona (ESP)

