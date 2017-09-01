BBC Sport - Deloitte: Record £1.4bn spent by Premier League clubs in summer transfer window
Record £1.4bn spent in transfer window
- From the section Football
Dan Jones from Deloitte says Premier League clubs spent a record £1.4bn in the summer transfer window.
WATCH MORE: Who were the transfer window winners & losers?
READ MORE: Transfer deadline day: Record broken by late flurry but big deals fall through
