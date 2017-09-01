BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Qualification will go to the wire, says Wales' Chris Coleman

Qualification will go to the wire - Coleman

As he prepares his team for a crucial match against Austria in Cardiff, Wales manager Chris Coleman says qualification for the 2018 World Cup will go to the wire.

Wales v Austria: Live on BBC Radio Wales from 19:00 BST on Saturday, 2 September

Top videos

Video

Qualification will go to the wire - Coleman

Video

Billericay's Robinson scores wonder goal from own half

Video

Republic boss O'Neill says Georgia 'underrated'

Video

What went wrong for Arsenal in the transfer window?

Video

Your deadline day gifs that keep on giving...

Video

Who were the transfer window winners & losers?

Video

Bizarre unveilings, huge fees & mysterious absences...

Video

'Wenger, I love you but you got to go, bro!'

Video

McGrail takes world bronze after losing semi

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Scrum V visits Pro14 new boys Southern Kings

Audio

Gayle: I want to play Test cricket again before I retire

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Jason & Osi's best bits from The NFL Show

Video

Archive: Sanchez's FA Cup final screamer

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired