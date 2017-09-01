BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Qualification will go to the wire, says Wales' Chris Coleman
Qualification will go to the wire - Coleman
- From the section Football
As he prepares his team for a crucial match against Austria in Cardiff, Wales manager Chris Coleman says qualification for the 2018 World Cup will go to the wire.
Wales v Austria: Live on BBC Radio Wales from 19:00 BST on Saturday, 2 September
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired