Vincent Dorel: Torquay United sign goalkeeper after injury crisis

From the section

Vincent Dorel played one league game while at Plymouth Argyle.

National League side Torquay United have signed goalkeeper Vincent Dorel on non-contract terms after an injury to loan signing Dan Lavercombe.

Dorel, 25, was released by League One club Plymouth Argyle after making five appearances for the Devon side.

Lavercombe has an ankle injury and has returned to parent club Wigan Athletic after two appearances this season.

"We've had to move swiftly to get a replacement," caretaker manager Robbie Herrera told the Gulls' website.

"We found out that Vincent was available so we've got him in."

Lavercombe, 21, was in his second loan spell back at Plainmoor since joining Wigan from Torquay in January 2016.

He had returned briefly as cover for current first-choice goalkeeper Ryan Clarke, who is also injured.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.