David Martin: Millwall sign goalkeeper following MK Dons exit

David Martin
David Martin played 332 games for MK Dons during two spells

Millwall have signed goalkeeper David Martin on a short-term contract until January 2018.

The 31-year-old, the brother of former Lions defender Joe Martin, joins the Championship side as a free agent having left MK Dons in the summer.

Martin joined Dons for a second time in 2010 and is the club's second-highest appearance maker, playing more than 300 games - including 42 last season.

He will compete with Jordan Archer and Tom King for the number one position.

