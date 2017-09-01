Irish Premiership: Bannsiders and Glenavon target top spot

Coleraine's Jamie McGonigle and Glenavon forward James Singleton battle for the ball

The chance of topping the Premiership standings is the prize on offer for both Coleraine and Glenavon when they meet at the Showgrounds.

Only goal difference separates leaders Linfield, who are in Scottish Challenge Cup action, and the Bannsiders while Glenavon are just two points adrift.

"Glenavon have had a great start to the season and they're a tough side," said Coleraine boss Oran Kearney.

"We've had great duels and I expect nothing else on Saturday."

Kearney's men boast a 100% record after four games and the manager is determined to make the most of home advantage.

"The Showgrounds needs to be a fortress - we had a great record here last season and we are trying to achieve that again this season," he added.

"We want the same aura about this place and teams coming here fearing the worst."

Mallards at Stangmore

Ballymena United will aim for a first league win when they host Cliftonville while Ballinamallard United make the trip to Stangmore Park to take on Dungannon Swifts.

Glentoran lie in fifth and the east Belfast side will seek to maintain their unbeaten start to the campaign in an Oval encounter against Warrenpoint Town.

Meanwhile, Linfield defender Mark Haughey has been named the NI Football Writers' Player of the Month for August.

Haughey helped his side to five victories and five clean sheets and also scored two goals.

"This is the first time I've ever won an award like this and it's a massive honour for me," he said.

"I enjoy scoring goals, but as a defender I take more pride in the five clean sheets we managed to keep in the month."