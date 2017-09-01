Andy Yiadom: Swansea wait on Barnsley defender signing confirmation
-
- From the section Football
Swansea City could still add Barnsley defender Andy Yiadom on Friday.
The clubs are seeking clarification from the Football Association on whether paperwork was submitted in time for Thursday night's 23:00 BST transfer window deadline.
The Ghana right-back, 25, would likely arrive on loan until January but with a view to a permanent deal.
Meanwhile, Swansea wing Jefferson Montero is set to join Spanish Primera Liga side Getafe on a season's loan.
The departure of 63-cap Ecuador winger Montero - signed in 2014 on a four-year deal - and Yiadom's signing would complete a busy 24 hours for Swansea.
Former striker Wilfried Bony rejoined from Manchester City, with fellow forward Fernando Llorente leaving to join Tottenham Hotspur.
Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches has signed on a season's loan from Bayern Munich, and 18-year-old German goalkeeper Steven Benda joined on a permanent deal from 1860 Munich.
Goalkeeper Mark Birighitti left for Dutch side NAC Breda, while striker Oli McBurnie has been loaned to Barnsley and forward Botti Biabi loaned to Hamilton Academical.