Ryan Leak: TNS take Wolves and Wales U19 defender on loan

Ryan Leak
Ryan Leak was nominated as Wolves' Academy player of the year in 2015/2016

The New Saints have signed Wales Under-19 defender Ryan Leak from Wolverhampton Wanderers on loan until January.

The 19-year-old centre-back has started all of Wolves' U23 Premier League Two games so far this season.

"I'm really pleased to have signed him on loan until the January window," TNS manager Scott Ruscoe said.

"He is a good left-footed player and we're looking to get him involved as soon as possible."

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired