Joe Piggott: Dundee United manager Ray McKinnon recruits striker

Ray McKinnon has added to his Dundee United squad

Dundee United have signed striker Joe Piggott on a two-year deal.

Piggott, 19, started his career at Everton and went on to play for Rochdale.

"Joe has impressed us in training," manager Ray McKinnon told the United website. "He is a strong lad and has high energy to complement his ability.

"I have no doubt he has the potential to continue his development here and push for a spot in our first-team squad in the future."