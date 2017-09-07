Hamilton Academical v Celtic

Celtic beat Hamilton three times last season without conceding

Hamilton Academical forward Rakish Bingham and midfielder Danny Redmond have recovered from knocks that ruled them out against Kilmarnock.

But Accies are still waiting on a visa for their latest signing, Argentine striker Antonio Rojano.

Celtic's Leigh Griffiths misses out with an injury picked up with Scotland.

Fellow striker Moussa Dembele faces a fitness test, defenders Dedryck Boyata and Erik Sviatchenko are still out, but new signing Odsonne Edouard could play.

The 19-year-old striker is on a season-long loan from Paris Saint Germain.

Meanwhile, Botti Biabi could make his first Hamilton appearance, with the former Falkirk striker having arrived on loan from Swansea City a week ago.

MATCH STATS

Celtic won all three meetings last season without conceding a goal

Hamilton last beat Celtic in October 2014 - drawing one and losing seven since

Accies have picked up seven points from their past three games (W2 D1), their best run of league form since August 2015

Celtic are on a 43-game unbeaten run in the Scottish Premiership (W38 D5), last suffering defeat in May 2016

Leigh Griffiths has scored seven goals in his previous six games against Hamilton

Hamilton Academical manager Martin Canning: "In terms of performances and the way we were playing, we probably wouldn't have wanted the international break, but it is up to us to hit the ground running again.

"Celtic seem unstoppable at the minute in terms of their domestic form and they have been great in Europe this season.

"It is going to be a difficult game, but all we can do is look after ourselves, work as hard as we can and put everything into the game.

"We beat them at Parkhead a couple of years ago and we rode our luck massively.

"Whichever team does bring that run to an end will have to ride their luck big time throughout the game and be clinical when they get their chances and hopefully for us that can be Friday."

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers: "We want to make sure we're winning as many games as we can in as many competitions as we can. The league is our bread and butter.

"It's very important for us and we're focused on getting a result against Hamilton.

"Only after that will we turn our attention to PSG [in the Champions League].

"We have players returning from international duty, so there's a number of factors to think about when picking the team."