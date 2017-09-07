Derby County v Hull City

From the section

Maikel Kieftenbeld scored five goals in 92 games for Birmingham

Derby County will be without midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld, whose move from Birmingham is yet to be confirmed by the English Football League.

Manager Gary Rowett has said that winger Tom Lawrence will make his first start after joining from Leicester.

Hull City boss Leonid Slutsky could give debuts to Jackson Irvine, Nouha Dicko and Fikayo Tomori.

Midfielder Markus Henriksen (foot) is back but forward Frazier Campbell (groin) is doubtful.

SAM's prediction Home win 48% Draw 26% Away win 26%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts