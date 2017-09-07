Derby County v Hull City
-
- From the section Football
Derby County will be without midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld, whose move from Birmingham is yet to be confirmed by the English Football League.
Manager Gary Rowett has said that winger Tom Lawrence will make his first start after joining from Leicester.
Hull City boss Leonid Slutsky could give debuts to Jackson Irvine, Nouha Dicko and Fikayo Tomori.
Midfielder Markus Henriksen (foot) is back but forward Frazier Campbell (groin) is doubtful.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 48%
|Draw 26%
|Away win 26%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Derby have lost four of their last five home matches against Hull City in all competitions (W1) - their last meeting at Pride Park was a 3-0 defeat in the 2015/16 play-offs.
- The Tigers lost their two league meetings with Derby in the 2015/16 season, and haven't lost three consecutively against the Rams since August 1924.
- Derby have lost just two of their last 20 home games in the Championship (W12 D6), keeping 11 clean sheets in this run.
- Hull have not won an away league game since their opening such fixture last season (2-0 at Swansea), with their winless run currently standing at 20 games (D4 L16).
- Kamil Grosicki has provided more assists from open play than any other player in the Championship so far this season (3).
- David Nugent has scored four goals in his last six league appearances against Hull, including the winner in his last game against the Tigers (1-0 in March 2016, for Middlesbrough).