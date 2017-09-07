Derby County v Hull City

Championship
Maikel Kieftenbeld
Maikel Kieftenbeld scored five goals in 92 games for Birmingham
Click here for live text coverage on Friday 19:15-22:00 BST

    Derby County will be without midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld, whose move from Birmingham is yet to be confirmed by the English Football League.

    Manager Gary Rowett has said that winger Tom Lawrence will make his first start after joining from Leicester.

    Hull City boss Leonid Slutsky could give debuts to Jackson Irvine, Nouha Dicko and Fikayo Tomori.

    Midfielder Markus Henriksen (foot) is back but forward Frazier Campbell (groin) is doubtful.

    SAM's prediction
    Home win 48%Draw 26%Away win 26%

    SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

    Match facts

    • Derby have lost four of their last five home matches against Hull City in all competitions (W1) - their last meeting at Pride Park was a 3-0 defeat in the 2015/16 play-offs.
    • The Tigers lost their two league meetings with Derby in the 2015/16 season, and haven't lost three consecutively against the Rams since August 1924.
    • Derby have lost just two of their last 20 home games in the Championship (W12 D6), keeping 11 clean sheets in this run.
    • Hull have not won an away league game since their opening such fixture last season (2-0 at Swansea), with their winless run currently standing at 20 games (D4 L16).
    • Kamil Grosicki has provided more assists from open play than any other player in the Championship so far this season (3).
    • David Nugent has scored four goals in his last six league appearances against Hull, including the winner in his last game against the Tigers (1-0 in March 2016, for Middlesbrough).

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Cardiff5500102815
    2Ipswich540196312
    3Leeds532072511
    4Wolves531174310
    5Sheff Utd53025419
    6Nottm Forest53028809
    7Preston52212118
    8Hull521212757
    9Middlesbrough52124317
    10QPR52126607
    11Reading52125507
    12Derby521257-27
    13Bristol City51317616
    14Fulham51314316
    15Barnsley52037706
    16Sheff Wed51314406
    17Millwall51228625
    18Aston Villa512279-25
    19Sunderland512258-35
    20Birmingham511336-34
    21Burton511349-54
    22Norwich5113612-64
    23Brentford502359-42
    24Bolton5023410-62
    View full Championship table

