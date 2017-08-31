Aaron Jarvis: Luton Town sign Basingstoke striker

Kenilworth Road
Luton are fifth in the League Two table after four games this season

Luton have signed striker Aaron Jarvis from seventh-tier side Basingstoke for an undisclosed fee.

Jarvis, 19, has signed a one-year deal with the League Two side, with a club option for a further 12 months.

"This opportunity came up a few weeks ago and we've decided to go with it," Hatters boss Nathan Jones said.

"We were going to maybe try to get Aaron in and have a real look at him first, but we weren't able to do that so we are having a gamble."

