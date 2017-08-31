Sunderland: Marc Wilson, Jonny Williams and Callum McManaman move to club

From the section

Jonny Williams made just eight appearances while on loan at Ipswich Town last season

Sunderland have signed defender Marc Wilson and midfielders Jonny Williams and Callum McManaman in three late transfer deadline day deals.

Republic of Ireland international Wilson, 30, joins on a free transfer after a season with Bournemouth.

Williams, 23, capped 17 times by Wales, joins on a season-long loan deal from Crystal Palace.

West Brom midfielder McManaman, 26, has agreed a two-year deal with the Black Cats for an undisclosed fee.

